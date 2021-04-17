ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — If you’re looking for a place to shop and support lots of small business owners during the pandemic, The Maker’s Market at Atlantic Station could be your one-stop-shop.

There are those who come to Atlantic Station to shop and play, and others are there to showcase their work and make a living by selling arts, crafts, home décor and other items at the market during the weekends. Culture-Cross Co-Founder Alexander Zinn travels there from Savannah every weekend, selling jewelry and art from around the world. “It’s great that the community comes out to support everybody. We definitely need it now more than ever, and the love and support we have been shown is incredible,” he said.

Another vendor, Harry Tallman, the owner of Badass Lamps, said he worked at an assisted living facility where they sprinkled glitter on pine combs before opening his business. “I thought, ‘We can do better than that,’ so we decided to make some lamps,” said Tallman. Lots of handiwork goes into crafting the unique and very resourceful lamps. “We find transmission pieces and parts, gauges, gears, things that are steampunk, rustic and industrial,” he said.

Eric Anderson, known as the Magician with a Message, wears many hats as an author and keynote speaker. One of his biggest tricks is making smiles appear on kids’ faces at Atlantic Station. “It’s a wonderful thing to be able to do, especially with what’s going on, and it’s great to see people out having fun enjoying life,” said Anderson.

Like other businesses, the market vendors hit a rough patch during the pandemic. “It was a challenge, but I feel like we got stronger last year by going through that,” said Maker’s Market Organizer Aaron Powell.

Vendors say when customers buy their items, it’s like trading one treasure for another. “I love to be a local artist, and I love to hear when people come into my booth, buy something, send me pictures of where it was located in their house,” said Tallman. “That makes me feel really good about supplying something to them that they can really enjoy.”

Tallman and others look forward to more of these treasured moments, as more customers return to the market. “Supporting small businesses is a very important part of what makes us Americans,” Powell said. They say small businesses also play a very important role in building communities.

Maker’s Market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. through December.