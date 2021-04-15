TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On Wednesday, the CDC had a meeting with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to learn more about the six women who were found to have blood clots after getting to Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC announced Tuesday it is recommending a pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations because six women between ages 18 and 48 had blood clots shortly after being vaccinated. The blood clot, called Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis, is very rare according to healthcare professionals.

Dr. Michael Teng, a Virologist with the University of South Florida knows everyone has questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and whether or not it can cause blood clots. He adds perspective with, “This is six out of 6.8 million doses.”

While Dr. Teng believes the vaccine should be studied during this pause, he says the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh this concern. “Doing a complete stop on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be unwarranted. There’s a lot of people who could really use this vaccine, especially some of those populations that are hard to vaccinate because they are shift workers or migrant farmers.”

Following the announcement, the City of Tampa posted a Tweet stating all statewide mobile vaccine pop-up sites are postponed until further notice. Dr. Teng says once a thorough investigation is completed by health officials, there could be two outcomes. “They could go and say there’s not a huge, not a really strong evidence that the vaccine is causing any of these or it’s only involved in maybe one or two, and then let the vaccine go into full vaccination.”

Or the CDC could suggest medical guidance.

“Our six cases were women of childbearing age between 18 and 48, so we’re going to recommend that if you want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you discuss this with your physician first,” said Dr. Teng.

The CDC says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause will only last a few days.