QUITMAN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A Brooks County Grand Jury indicted Will Cope, age 44, of Quitman, GA, (near Valdosta) for rape, incest, and child molestation, according to a statement from the Georgia Burau of Investigation (GBI).
Cope was an Investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his indictment and subsequent arrest. Cope was booked into the Brooks County Jail and has since resigned.READ MORE: Bill Calling For Expansion Of Supreme Court Slammed As 'Court Packing' By Republicans -- But What Does That Mean?
On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Quitman Police Department requested GBI’s assistance in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse committed by Cope. The investigation remains active & ongoing.READ MORE: Tampa Man Faces DUI Manslaughter Following Fatal Accident
If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.MORE NEWS: Church Pastor & A Coach Among 79 Arrested In Sex-Trafficking Sting
Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.