ORLANDO, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger sentenced Fredrick Bernard Lewis, 32, of Ft. Lauderdale, to 37 months in federal prison for using unauthorized access devices at theme parks in Orlando, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
Lewis pled guilty on January 6, 2021.
According to court documents, between March 2018 and June 2020, Lewis used stolen credit card numbers belonging to 36 different victims to purchase theme park and hotel packages from Universal Orlando Resort valued at approximately $62,300.
Lewis called the Universal call center or visited the Universal website to make the fraudulent purchases, each time using a different stolen credit card number. Most of the reservations were made via phone and, to avoid detection, Lewis used more than 20 different telephone numbers when calling in to make the reservations. After making a fraudulent purchase, Lewis and his associates would either use the ticket and hotel packages and/or have Universal convert the packages to Universal gift cards.