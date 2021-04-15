SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police dispatch audio described a wild police pursuit on the runway of the Sacramento Executive Airport, including a suspect crashing into several parked planes.

The suspect first crashed through a fence at the airport, to get onto the property. CBS13 learned about the incident through a viewer tip.

It happened on April 3. The county did not release this information until we started asking about it.

Police dispatch audio recordings describe the wild ride.

Dispatcher: “…6151 Freeport Boulevard, Executive Airport…we have a vehicle driving on the runway…”

Dispatcher: “…we were given permission to drive on the taxiways, on the runways…advise overhead…to have our blue red lights on…in case of any aircrafts in the area…”

Officer: “…we’re still doing circles around the airplane hanger…ahh going about 20 miles an hour…”

People familiar with the incident said at least five parked planes were hit by the driver before he was finally stopped and arrested for DUI.

The air traffic controllers had a birds eye view of it all. Air Traffic Control tower recordings describe what controllers saw.

Air Traffic Control: “…county ops it appears we have the entire Sacramento police department here…”

Air Traffic Control: “…hey, you know that gate over by Jet Exe that the cops are coming through? Nobody closed it, it’s still wide open…”

At one point recordings reveal the air traffic controllers joking about the security problem.

Air Traffic Control: “…do they have somebody guarding it? …hahaha just kidding, we might be chasing somebody else…”

The FAA is responsible for investigating incidents at general aviation airports where an airport could have prevented unauthorized access.

“However this incident appears to be due solely to criminal activity that was beyond the control of the airport,” FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said. “Therefore, we are not investigating the incident.”

Sacramento police confirm the suspect arrested is Juanito Rubianes, in his 50s, from Elk Grove.

A Sacramento County spokesperson said due to this incident the county is looking at contracting with a security company to provide 24 hour on-site security.