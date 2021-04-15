TAMPA, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell sentenced Eddrick Wright, 25, Kaylob Davis, 23, and Amere Benjamin, 22, all of Auburndale, Florida, to 14 years each in federal prison for brandishing firearms while they were robbing convenience stores in Lutz and New Port Richey. The court also ordered the defendants to forfeit the firearms and make restitution to the victims.
Wright, Davis, and Benjamin each had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a robbery.
According to court documents, during the early morning of December 14, 2019, Wright, Davis, and Benjamin robbed two convenience stores, about an hour apart. In each case, they entered the store, pointed firearms at the clerks, ordered them to open the registers, and took cash. They also took products from the stores and personal property from the store employees. During the robberies, the defendants wore masks, including a Darth Vader mask.
Approximately two hours after the second robbery, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) pulled over a vehicle that Wright was driving and in which Davis and Benjamin were passengers. During a search of the vehicle, the FHP trooper found firearms, a Darth Vader mask, credit cards, and a driver license belonging to the convenience store employees.