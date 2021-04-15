SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Local resident Teresa Kennedy likes shopping online, especially now that there’s a way to try on clothes virtually. “All you have to do is click on a link on your phone, take a couple of photos, and it’s a miracle,” she said.

Kennedy tried out a pair of yoga pants through a website for RedThread, a company using 3D technology to make custom fit clothes. She was one of their first customers. “They’re great pants. I’ve worn them for golf. Back when I did yoga, I wore them for yoga, out to dinner, traveling,” said Kennedy. The option is especially convenient during the pandemic, when many retailers don’t allow customers to try on clothes. “I remember cramming myself into a fitting room with an armful of clothes, came out, and nothing would fit. The clothes come in, they fit perfectly, they look great on you,” she said.

RedThread CEO and founder Meghan Litchfield grew up in Atlanta. After high school, she moved to San Francisco, where she lives with her husband and kids. “After I had kids, I just couldn’t get anything that either got over my hips or was long enough,” said Litchfield. It’s what inspired her to start the company. Stores offer limited sizes, and womens’ bodies are unique, so she decided to use her tech and retail experience to offer another option. “You just take two photos. The 3D technology pulls all of your measurements,” she said. “We never see the photos, and then we create a piece in one week in our sewing studio here in San Francisco and ship it right to your door.” Each pair of RedThread pants is $128.

The company is one of several businesses using 3D scanning to tailor clothes. Litchfield says her broader mission is to change the apparel industry. “It’s very wasteful right now, with the overproduction of sizes,” she said. She says she’s thankful to play a role in limiting waste to help the environment.