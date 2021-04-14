BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — If you eat or shop at Town Brookhaven on Saturdays, you just might come across an energetic Zumba class, right in the center of all the action.

It’s hard to resist the urge to get a closer look at the class when walking by the green space. The ringleader is Dawn Peck, and her class is called Dance with Dawn. “I was sitting at home just like everyone else, although I’ve been an instructor for 10 years, feeling bad because I was stuck inside, and I said this is a beautiful space,” she said. Peck is used to moving around, so to speak, as she’s originally from Connecticut and came to Brookhaven by way of Tennessee. “I said, ‘Let’s get out here and move.’ I said, ‘Let’s start with one person, and hopefully we’ll fill the green,'” she said.

Hang around Dawn and her instructor friends long enough, and you may do more than break a sweat. You might shake off a little isolation and a few bad habits brought on by the pandemic, and if many of us are honest, we may shake off some habits from before the virus even showed up. “It gets me out of the house, and it gives me something to do. I love to work out, and I love to dance,” said Ariana Magee, Peck’s friend and a fitness instructor.

“We just come together, bring collaboration, so many different types of diversities, different genres of music, different genres of dance,” said Ramirez Davis, another instructor and friend. The genres include Salsa, hip hop, merengue, bachata and bhangra, in addition to Zumba and Mixfit, a combination of different types of fitness training.

With each shuffle, they march to the beat of hope and a bright and healthy future. “People can move, get exercise, feel good about themselves and have confidence,” Peck said. If you catch them out there on a Saturday, she says you can jump right in.

Peck says she plans to add some evening classes and keep things up and running through donations.