ATLANTA, Ga. (CW6 News at 10) — A $150,000 grant is breathing new life into Atlanta’s Westside, including the homes of some seniors and veterans.

Cheryl Grier says her family had trouble getting her 87-year-old mother, Ella Mitchell, down the steps outside her home of more than 50 years. “We knew we couldn’t afford to pay for the type of ramp and equipment she needed.” Grier came across the non-profit volunteer-run Rebuilding Together Atlanta. “Not only did they just build a ramp, they built a deck,” she said. The organization also installed hand rails, painted the home and refurbished her mother’s garden. “They were truly amazing,” said Grier.

Republic Services, a recycling and waste disposal company, awarded RTA with one of their 11 National Neighborhood Promise Grants to help with revitalization efforts. The $150,000 grant made this and other projects possible. “Republic Services has been a fantastic partner of Rebuilding Together Atlanta,” said Mike Orum, RTA’s executive director. “This is the community that our employees work, live and play in. Many of our employees live here. Some of our employees live in this very neighborhood,” said Republic Services Atlanta General Manager Gator Hodges.

RTA also restored the basketball court and baseball field at the A.D. Williams facility for Atlanta PAL, the city’s Police Athletic League, which provides a safe place and activities for at-risk youth. “We’re really, really happy with all that Republic Services, Rebuild Atlanta has helped us to do,” said Tango Lemon, the grant development officer for Atlanta PAL. “They redid the dugout areas. They came in and placed seating areas.”

“We’ll be providing home repairs for up to four homeowners in that NPU-H neighborhood,” Orum said. The Neighborhood Planning Unit H (NPU-H) corridor includes 17 neighborhoods, including the Bankhead and Fairburn areas on the Westside.

Next on RTA’s to-do list are community clean ups and revitalizing Herbert Green Nature Park.