ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) – New details have emerged in the police chase and shooting in Carroll County Monday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reports that three officers were injured, one man is dead and One is in custody.

Aaron Jajuan Shelton, age 22, of Birmingham, Alabama is in custody. He has has been charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault and 3 counts of aggravated battery. The deceased is Pier Alexander Shelton, age 28, of Birmingham, Alabama.

According to a GBI statement, the chase began when a Georgia state trooper clocked a 2015 Nissan Sentra traveling 111 mph at mile marker 10 eastbound on Interstate 20 in Bremen around 3:34 a.m. on Monday, Capt. Brandon Dawson of the state patrol said at a news conference.

The GBI said in a statement that the trooper pursued and the car stopped. As the trooper approached the rear of the Nissan Sentra, the driver sped off. The trooper engaged in a vehicle pursuit and was able to perform a precision immobilizing technique (PIT) to stop the Nissan Sentra. The driver of the vehicle was able to gain control and proceed. The trooper attempted to initiate a second PIT maneuver when the passenger of the Nissan Sentra leaned out of the front passenger window and began firing at the trooper with a rifle. The trooper’s patrol car was struck and disabled.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, and Villa Rica Police Department joined the pursuit at Highway 166 and Bankhead Highway in Carrollton, Georgia. During the pursuit, the passenger in the Nissan Sentra “leaned out the window and fired rounds” said Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.

The rounds struck Carrollton Police Department Sergeant Rob Holloway. Sergeant Holloway continued the pursuit until he wrecked his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 166 according to the GBI.

The GBI said the pursuit continued at a high rate of speed until the Nissan Sentra crashed near Ithica Elementary School in Villa Rica. Both men ran from the vehicle, resulting in a search for them. At approximately 5:00 A.M. and 5:30 A.M., the men shot towards officers and Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy returned shots and was shot twice. Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy John Repetto was also shot at and sustained a gunshot injury.

Sergeant Holloway and Officer Gordy were transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for their injuries while Deputy Repetto was transported, treated and released from Atlanta Medical Center, according to a GBI statement.

Langley said Aaron Jajuan Shelton, age 22, of Birmingham, AL was arrested “after a negotiation.” The GBI said the other suspect was shot by officers and died on the scene.

“There are no suspects at large,” Langley said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation at the request of the state patrol and the sheriff’s office, according to a GBI tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Carroll County is about 50 miles west of Atlanta.

