BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman wore a wedding dress to get vaccinated over the weekend.

The University of Maryland Medical System shared photos on Twitter of Sarah Studley, all decked out in white, getting her covid-19 vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium.

Her wedding reception was cancelled due to the pandemic, so Studley decided to not let the dress go to waste.

Maryland moved into Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination plan Monday, meaning anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccination around the state.

Two more mass vaccination sites will open in Maryland Monday at Frederick Community College and the Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.