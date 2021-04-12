BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman wore a wedding dress to get vaccinated over the weekend.
The University of Maryland Medical System shared photos on Twitter of Sarah Studley, all decked out in white, getting her covid-19 vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
Her wedding reception was cancelled due to the pandemic, so Studley decided to not let the dress go to waste.
Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eeRJvITO51
— University of Maryland Medical System (@umms) April 12, 2021READ MORE: Deal Between Battery Firms A Big Lift For Georgia
Maryland moved into Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination plan Monday, meaning anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccination around the state.
Two more mass vaccination sites will open in Maryland Monday at Frederick Community College and the Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: One Suspect Dead, Three Officers Injured During Carroll County Police Chase
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.