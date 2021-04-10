Filed Under:Local TV, Pitt Football, Pittsburgh Police, Sheraden

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A girl who challenged a Pittsburgh Police officer to a foot race had no clue she was up against a former Pitt football player.

READ MORE: New Healthcare Initiative Supports Permanent Telehealth Services in Florida

Police shared a video on social media Friday of the race.

READ MORE: Long-Time Pirates Usher Phil Coyne, Who Worked Over 6,000 Games, Passes Away At Age 102

They say during a community walk in Sheraden, a young girl challenged Officer Aundre Wright to a foot race.

MORE NEWS: Severe Storms Heading For Georgia Saturday

What police say she didn’t know was that Officer Wright is a former Pitt football player.