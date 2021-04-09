ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – CSX Railroad Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate skeletal remains found on CSX – Fairburn Ramp property, in Fairburn.
Personnel associated with CSX found the remains in a wooded area. GBI agents collected the remains and turned them over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. No identity of the deceased or cause of death has been made at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.