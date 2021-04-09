Nearly 80 million people in the South are facing the risk of severe weather Friday (April 9) into Saturday (April 10), with the threat of tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail. Credit: CNN Weather

(CNN)-Nearly 80 million people in the South, including Georgia, are facing the risk of severe weather Friday into Saturday, with the threat of tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail.

The storm system triggering an anticipated severe weather outbreak will continue to trek east, forcing the thunderstorms to move east as well.

The severe weather threat will shift more toward the Southeast on Saturday. With many severe weather setups, the strong storms occur typically late in the day, but we could see persistent, threatening storms Friday night continuing into Saturday.

On Saturday, the area most at risk for severe weather will be from the Gulf Coast through northern portions of Alabama and Georgia. This includes cities such as Atlanta, New Orleans, Birmingham and Mobile.

We're tracking severe storms across the South today. Make sure you have your mobile emergency alerts on and they will wake you up in case of threats overnight. pic.twitter.com/3E28aNjAHe — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) April 9, 2021

Tornadoes do remain possible, especially near the Gulf Coast. The storms by this point in time will likely have evolved more into a line of storms instead of the multiple lines and supercell thunderstorms, which are the discrete spinning storms, expected Friday into Friday night.

By Saturday night, the severe threat will begin to diminish. As the storms near the East Coast in Georgia and the Carolinas, they may dissipate while showers move into central Florida.

Rounds of storms could trigger flash flooding

This storm system will draw in a good deal of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, allowing for heavy rain to fall from the thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

In some areas, especially centered around Mississippi, multiple occurrences of these heavy storms are anticipated, creating the risk for several hours of potential rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour.

Rainfall amounts will be variable, as it depends on the track of the thunderstorms, but generally, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is forecast for much of the South. The likeliest areas to see totals between two and five inches will be across Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

There will be a period of drier weather for this region by Sunday, but the next chance for rain will likely arrive on Tuesday.

