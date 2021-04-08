Filed Under:Around The Nation

(CBSDFW.COM) – “What was that?” That’s the question some people in North Texas have as they witnessed a strange streak of lights in the night sky Wednesday.

KTVT-TV viewers in areas throughout North Texas such as Arlington, Frisco, Euless and Roanoke sent in video of the reported lights.

“Me and my friend were hanging out when we looked up and saw this. At first I thought it was a meteor shower of some kind but, it wasn’t glowing like fire, it looked like actual lights lined up in a straight line,” viewer Noah Shehane said.

“What was this in the sky tonight? Lasted about 20 seconds and went across the total sky. We were out for a walk when my daughter spotted it,” viewer Ted Brown added.

KTVT-TV contacted the National Weather Service and several local police departments, but we have not heard back.

Forbes reports the lines of lights were satellites launched by SpaceX for a project known as Starlink.