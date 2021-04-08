ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order effective April 8, 2021 that roll back remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia.
The executive order:
- Eliminates the Gatherings ban
- Eliminates Shelter-in-Place requirements
- Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining
- Reduces any remaining distance requirements (i.e. distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes)
- Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the Executive Order provisions
The order remains in place until April 30, 2021.