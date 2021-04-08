APD is looking for 2 missing girls, Aylissa Mosley, age 13 and Kaliyah Miller, age 12, last seen near 960 Constitution Rd SE. Photo source: APD
ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is looking for two runaway children.
The two children, Aylissa Mosley, 13 and Kaliyah Miller, 12, left Aylissa’s home at 960 Constitution Rd SE at around 12:30am. Because of their young age investigators are concerned for their safety.
Kaliyah is 5’4” tall and was seen wearing a Champion white shirt, and blue jeans. Aylissa is 5’3” tall and was last seen wearing a white Jordan shirt and blue jeans.
Atlanta Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help them. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Atlanta Police Youth Squad Unit Contact – Numbers: 404-546-4260 or call 9-1-1.