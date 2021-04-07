ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is seeking help identifying the driver in a fatal hit and run accident Saturday at the corner of Lindbergh Road and Piedmont Avenue.
On Saturday April 3rd, 2021 around 3:00am officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. On scene officers found a critically injured pedestrian, Ethan McCallister, 28, had been hit by a vehicle.
A witness at the scene supplied video from a dash-cam that shows the suspect vehicle, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, immediately after striking McCallister. The suspect vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed and, fleeing the scene, nearly struck another pedestrian.
The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.