PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A St. Petersburg neighborhood is now left shaken and new details were released Monday in a fatal shooting investigation that left one mother dead and two others in the hospital on Easter Sunday.

The shooting happened at Wildwood Park in St. Petersburg where police had been working detail just hours before.

“We had community services officers out all day long yesterday working and they were working a lot of the parks because Easter we tend to get large gatherings in the parks,” said St. Petersburg Police Department PIO, Yolanda Fernandez. “We wanted to make sure that everything was safe.”

St. Petersburg police officials tell CW44 News At 10 it was around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, long after Wildwood Park had closed, that officers got a tip. Three people checked-in to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

“Someone opened gunfire and it hit three people,” said Fernandez. “We found out it happened kind of in the street on the side of the park in the back.”

One of victims was 35-year-old Emily Grot – a St. Petersburg mother of two children – who police say was uninvolved.

“Emily Grot had gone there just to socialize, just to meet some friends. She ended up dying later on that evening at the hospital,” said Fernandez.

Two others were also hit with bullets.

“One has very serious injuries but he’s in stable condition and he’s going to be ok. And then the other one was a 17-year-old teenage girl and her injuries were minor,” she said. “You know, we know that there were anywhere from 60 to 100 people that were there that probably saw something that could help us with this investigation.”

Fernandez says he biggest concern is the amount of fatalities that have happened this year alone.

“We’re going to increase police presence, we’re going to be very visible; however, we can’t do everything and we really need the community’s help.”

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.