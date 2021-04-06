ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Governor Brian Kemp’s Facebook posts on Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All Star Game from Georgia has prompted heated comments, including one from former Accenture Managing Director Robert Giacobbe responding to State Representative Rebecca Mitchell (D-District 106).

On one particular Facebook post, Giacobbe posted the following statement in response to Mitchell’s comment:

Rebecca Mitchell – god you’re the worst kind of idiot – the kind that’s too stupid to see how ridiculously pathetically ignorant your views are. Death or dismemberment usually fixes that.

“A constituent emailed me and was like, ‘Just so you know, there was death threat on that,’” said Mitchell, referencing the Facebook comments. She says she reported it to Facebook and to the police, and she says she’s still trying to process it all. It all stems from Georgia lawmakers passing the controversial Elections Integrity Bill HB 202. “I just went, ‘Whoa, that is a very disproportionate response.’ When that keyboard is in-between, you are still talking to another person,” she said. “Based on the comments on Twitter, this may not have been the first incident for this individual.”

In an email, an Accenture spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on personnel matters, but she did confirm Giacobbe is no longer employed there. Several people came to Mitchell’s defense on Twitter, including journalist George Chidi and State Representative Dar’shun Kendrick, who spoke with CW69’s Valencia Jones in a phone interview. “I have been threatened probably five or six times since I’ve been elected,” said Kendrick, relating to Mitchell’s experience. “Nobody should be threatening any elected official or anyone period.”

Kendrick says free speech doesn’t eliminate consequences. “While I honor people’s ability to exercise free speech and to give their opinion, what we obviously can’t tolerate are threats,” she said. “We do need to think about how to change this culture where you can actually say anything you want, including up to a death threat, without there being feedback to you that that is not something you should be doing,” said Mitchell.

CW69 was unable to reach Giacobbe for comment.