TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Tampa man is facing murder charges after shooting his neighbor to death. He tells police it was the result of an ongoing dispute that arose from the now-deceased neighbor allegedly shooting holes in their shared fence.

On April 5, 2021, just before 6 p.m., the defendant, Nelson Espinal, dialed 9-1-1 and stated he shot his neighbor. Espinal identified his neighbor as a white male who lived next door to him at 10000 block of N. Central Ave near East Linebaugh Avenue. Espinal stated that he shot his neighbor, after his neighbor shot at his fence. The victim was laying in his front yard, approximately fifty feet from the fenced property line, when detectives arrived.

Espinal was taken into police custody, pursuant to his statements, and later provided a post-Miranda interview with investigators. In summary, Espinal described an ongoing dispute with his neighbor in which he had previously shot holes in his fence. During the interview, Espinal stated that he entered his residence, retrieved a loaded handgun and confronted the victim about shooting his fence. Espinal warned the victim out of concern for his children. Espinal stated the victim held up his two middle fingers and said, “I don’t give a f—.” Espinal stated he “lost it,” and shot the victim multiple times.

Espinal stated he then walked back into his residence, placed the gun back into its case, put it on a couch, called 9-1-1, and went outside to await police.

Espinal is charged with Murder in the 1st Degree Premeditated and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.