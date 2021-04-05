FULL LIST: Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Kane Brown Among 2021 ACM PerformersCBS an The Academy of Country Music along with Dick Clark Productions announced today the full superstar performance lineup for the '56th Academy Of Country Music Awards.'

Rocky Carroll On 'NCIS': 'Having A Prior Relationship With Mark Harmon Was A Huge Help'Rocky Carroll has been a part of the "NCIS" family for years and previews Tuesday's new episode, which he acted in and directed.

Jim Nantz, Calling His 30th Final Four, Says Opportunity To Call Games At Hinkle Fieldhouse 'Blew Me Away'The veteran CBS play-by-play announcer has been the voice of the tournament for three decades now and says calling games at the famed Butler arena 'was a thrill'.

Nickelodeon Has Dr. Fauci Answer Kids Questions About The Coronavirus PandemicDr. Anthony Fauci answered questions on Nick News about play dates, hugging grandparents and COVID-19.

BIG3 Basketball Returns To CBS This Summer Beginning July 10The BIG3 is back! After missing last season, the league returns to CBS on weekends this summer.

WATCH: The Stars Of 'B Positive,' 'MOM,' 'United States Of Al' And 'Young Sheldon' Share Their Best BloopersThe stars of 'B Positive,' 'MOM,' 'United States Of Al' and 'Young Sheldon' highlight CBS' Thursday night lineup this April Fool's Day.