CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Three people suffered life-threatening injuries sustained in a violent crash in Clearwater Friday night.
Clearwater police say the service called came in at 10:16pm on Friday, April 2, 2021 after a wreck occurred in the intersection of Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. Multiple lanes of the heavily-trafficked area were closed for hours as rescue crews worked to save the victims, clean the accident and investigate the scene.
The crash occurred when a 2011 Ford F-350, traveling north on Keene Road, collided with a 2004 Acura, traveling south on Keene Road. The truck was attempting a left turn onto Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when the collision occurred.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue say two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles involved. The driver of the Acura was flown to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Acura was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was taken to Bayfront as well as a trauma alert.
The investigation continues, but CW44 News At 10 will provide further details as they are made available.