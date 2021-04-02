YORK, Maine (CBS) – For Red Sox fan Michael Doyle, a chance encounter with Boston Red Sox legend Luis Tiant at a COVID vaccine clinic in York, Maine, was a moment that was 46 years in the making.

On October 4, 1975, Doyle was in the bleachers at Fenway Park for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Tiant, who was the Red Sox starter that day, earned the win as the Sox beat Oakland, 7-1.

Doyle, a resident of Ogunquit, Maine, held on to his ticket after attending that game, hoping someday Tiant would sign it. Once he found out that Tiant moved to Maine, Doyle carried the ticket in his wallet, thinking he may run into him at some point.

On February 9, 2021 it finally happened.

That day, both Doyle and Tiant were at York Hospital’s coronavirus vaccine clinic at St. Christopher’s Church. While waiting during the observation period after getting their shots, Doyle recognized Tiant and came up to him with the ticket.

Tiant then graciously signed the ticket and the two posed for a picture.

Tiant was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame after eight stellar seasons with Boston from 1971-1978. During that span, he went 122-81 with a 3.36 ERA. He was named to the American League All-Star team twice while he was with the Red Sox, and was the AL ERA leader in 1972.

Boston kicks off its season at home on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m.