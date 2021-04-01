MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The extension for those who had their driver’s license, instruction permits or ID cards expire during the COVID-19 pandemic has now ended, and thousands now have invalid licenses.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division, the extension ended March 31 and approximately 113,814 people now have invalid licenses.
"Minnesotans who received an extension because of COVID-19 and have not yet renewed their driver's license or ID card need to do so right away. Their licenses are invalid today," the release said.
The DVS says testing is not required as long as the driver's license is expired less than one year and was in good standing prior to expiring.
Those who need to renew their licenses can do so online. Minnesotans must renew in person to make changes to their driver’s license or intend to apply for a Real ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card.