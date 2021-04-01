NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Emmy Award-winning production designer Evelyn Sakash was found dead at her home in Queens, police confirmed Thursday.
Sakash, 66, who was known to be a hoarder, was reportedly found under a pile of garbage in her kitchen.READ MORE: Congressman's New Bill Would Ban COVID Vaccine Passports
She had not been seen since Sept. 30, 2020 and was reported missing to police in October.
According to police, Sakash was found by her sister, who hired a crew to clean out the home in College Point and look for her.READ MORE: 'I Almost Died 3 Times': 25-Year-Old COVID Survivor, Jason Barbosa, Sends Warning After Severe Recovery Complications
Sakash’s sister and the cleaners found her body on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Sakash worked on films including “Mermaids,” released in 1990, and 2014’s “Still Alice,” according to her IMDB page. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for her work on “Between the Lions.”
The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.MORE NEWS: Arrests Made In Largest Meth Seizure In Miami-Dade History
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)