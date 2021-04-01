(CBS) – CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) have agreed to a two-year deal for CBS to broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards. CBS will present the first of the two specials, the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, on Friday, June 25th from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, on CBS TV and streaming live and on-demand with Paramount+. This will mark the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network.

This will also mark the first time since 2008 that one network will broadcast both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards in the same year. CBS last hosted both specials in 2005.

CBS has been the #1-rated network in daytime television since 1986. Currently, CBS broadcasts the top-two game shows, The Price Is Right (#1 network show in daytime) and Let’s Make A Deal, the top-two daytime dramas, The Young And The Restless (#1 daytime drama for 32 years) and The Bold And The Beautiful, and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show The Talk.

