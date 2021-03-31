All lanes of travel on 44th Street between 118th Avenue and 122nd Avenue are closed during the investigation.By Staff Writer
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Law enforcement and rescue crews say a serious traffic accident involving a pedestrian occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

For hours following the crash, the Pinellas Park Police Department closed all lanes of travel on 44th Street North between 118th Avenue and 122nd Avenue during the investigation.

The pedestrian involved in the crash sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Through investigation, detectives determined 54-year-old Jeffery Fountain of Clearwater was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 south on 44th St North. The 24-year-old pedestrian from Trinity, Jenna Hopkins, was
crossing the roadway when Jeffery Fountain failed to observe her and struck her while she was walking across the street.

At the time of the crash, Jeffery Fountain was operating a client’s vehicle for the mechanic shop where he is employed. He remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This investigation is still open and active and impairment is not a factor in this crash. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

