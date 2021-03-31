All lanes of travel on 44th Street between 118th Avenue and 122nd Avenue are closed during the investigation.By Staff Writer
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Law enforcement and rescue crews say a serious traffic accident involving a pedestrian occurred around noon on Wednesday.

The Pinellas Park Police Department says crews are at the scene of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian in the 11900 block of 44th Street. All lanes of travel between 118th Avenue and 122nd Avenue are closed during the investigation.

Officials say the pedestrian involved sustained serious injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

