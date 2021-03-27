HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Individuals age 40 and older can now make appointments to receive a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination at Hillsborough County’s three public vaccination sites.

Beginning Monday, March 29, vaccine eligibility statewide will expand to all individuals in the 40 to 49 age group.

The County operates three vaccination sites:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex (drive-thru), 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton

Ed Radice Sports Complex (drive-thru), 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa

TPepin’s Hospitality Centre (walk-through indoors), 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa. For people who aren’t able to come to a weekday time slot, this location will also offer shots on Saturday, April 3.

Appointments are mandatory. Florida residency is required. To make an appointment, go to the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are approximately 202,000 people in Hillsborough County in the age range of 40 to 49.

Adults younger than 40 are eligible for a vaccine at the County’s sites if they are:

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

Pre-K through Grade 12 school employees (public, private, and charter)

Persons deemed medically vulnerable by a physician. These individuals must bring the COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form, completed and signed by a physician.

During the week of March 29, all dispensing at the TPepin’s location will be first doses. Limited quantities of first doses will be available at the Vance Vogel and Ed Radice locations, as these sites will be undertaking second-dose operations for people with previously scheduled appointments.

For important details about being vaccinated at a Hillsborough County site, including what to bring and what to expect, go to HCFLGov.net/vaccine and click on the “County” link.

Important Information Regarding County-Run Vaccination Sites Vaccinations at dispensing sites operated by Hillsborough County are by appointment only and are only available for members of the qualifying groups. Persons without appointments and without proof of eligibility will not receive a vaccine and will be turned away.

There are two steps to make an appointment. Create an account on CDR Health Pro by visiting patientportalfl.com. You must create an account before you can book an appointment. Then, choose from available appointments for the first dose. The system will automatically assign a date and time for the second dose. If there are no appointments available, keep checking back.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated. A doctor’s note or prescription is not required. Health insurance information is being collected in accordance with federal guidance; however, you will not be asked to pay a copay or deductible. Individuals who do not have health insurance will still be vaccinated.

Persons not yet eligible for vaccination should not make an appointment. For eligibility questions, email DOHHillsboroughPHP@flhealth.gov.

There are numerous other sites throughout Hillsborough County that are administering the vaccine to eligible individuals. Visit HCFLGov.net/vaccine to find links to options, including health care providers and pharmacies.

Face Coverings Mandate Remains in Effect

The mandate that face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions, remains in effect. Wearing face coverings in outdoor areas of bars and restaurants is strongly encouraged. For more information, go to HCFLGov.net/facecoverings.