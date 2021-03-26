'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricoff On Paid Pregnancy Leave Policy The CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.

'We had to rely on each other a little bit more.' College Athletes Talk NFL Combine Amid COVID-19Six Florida State athletes are getting a chance to show off their abilities to the NFL this week. CW44 News at 10 sat down with the six chosen to head to this year’s NFL combine and how the pandemic has impacted their journey to get there.