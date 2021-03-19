LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Largo man is facing several charges after legal documents say he allegedly participated in the breach of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Robert Scott Palmer of Largo has been identified by the FBI as an attendee of the demonstration at the Capitol, according to his attorney, Bjorn Brunvand.

Brunvand says his client received complaints related to the breach on the Capitol two months ago and Palmer is “taking this very seriously. He’s remorseful. I think he is also frightened about what may happen ultimately.” He adds, “[Palmer] is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges out of the Capitol Hill incident on January 6. The felony charges are assault charges and the misdemeanor charges are obstruction and trespass.”

On Wednesday, Brunvand says Palmer surrendered to the FBI and attended his initial appearance in court that afternoon, bonding-out on $25,000.

Brunvand says his client “regrets his actions. He’s remorseful about his actions on that particular day.”

While details have yet to unfold, pictures show who the FBI has identified as Robert Scott Palmer on January 6, 2021. Brunvand defends his client, offering “He was a true believer in election fraud and that he believed they were doing something that was necessary.”

Brunvand says everyone is entitled to defense and the best case scenario for Palmer would be a trial that ends with no incarceration, furthermore, “Trying to move forward without any association with the groups that brought him to Washington D.C..”

Palmer’s next court hearing is March 23, 2021 in Washington D.C.. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.