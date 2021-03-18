LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Largo man is facing several charges after documents say he allegedly participated in the breach of the United States Capitol on January 6.

Bjorn Brunvand, attorney, says “He’s taking this very seriously. He’s remorseful. I think he is also frightened about what may happen ultimately.”

Brunvand says his client, Robert Palmer, received complaints related to the breach on the Capitol two months ago.

“He’s facing both felony and misdemeanor charges out of the capitol hill incident on January 6. The felony charges are assault charges and the misdemeanor charges are obstruction and trespass,” said Brunvand.

On Wednesday, Brunvand says Palmer surrendered to the FBI, and he attended his initial appearance in court Wednesday afternoon, bonding out on $25,000.

“He regrets his actions. He’s remorseful about his actions on that particular day,” said Brunvand.

Pictures show who the FBI has identified as Robert Scott Palmer on January 6.

“He was a true believer in election fraud election fraud and that he believed they were doing something that was necessary,” said Brunvand.

Brunvand says he thinks everyone is entitled to defense and the best case scenario for Palmer would be a trial that ends with no incarceration.

“Trying to move forward without any association with the groups that brought him to Washington D.C.,” said Brunvand.

Palmer’s next court hearing is March 23 in Washington D.C.