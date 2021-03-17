ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — At least eight people were found dead at three different massage spas in Atlanta and Acworth Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Police say video evidence has led them to believe the same suspect, Robert Aaron Long, is responsible for all three shootings.

Eight people were killed Tuesday in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas. A 21-year-old suspect has been taken into custody in connection with one of the shootings, and Atlanta police said it is "extremely likely" he is also the suspect in the other two shootings. pic.twitter.com/nU1C221Do6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 17, 2021

Where did the shootings take place?

Four deaths were connected to Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, Georgia, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died at the hospital. One person was also wounded, Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesperson Howard J. Baker said.

Authorities had responded to the scene for reports of a shooting.

About an hour later, three people were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa on Piedmont Road near Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta, Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

One person was also found dead at the Aroma Therapy Spa, directly across the street.

What is known about the victims?

Six of the eight killed were Asian women, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported , citing authorities.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released, as officials worked to notify next of kin.

Four of those killed were of Korean ethnicity, according to South Korea’s foreign ministry, which said it was in contact with its consulate in Atlanta.

The foreign ministry said it was working to confirm the victims’ nationality and would provide necessary support.

Is there a suspect?

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect as 21-year-old Long of Woodstock, Georgia.

Long was apprehended in Crisp County, Georgia, around 8:30 p.m. ET. The county is about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said it believes Long is responsible for all three attacks, based on video evidence.

“Video footage from our Video Integration Center places the Cherokee County suspect’s vehicle in the area, around the time of our Piedmont Road shootings,” the department said in a release. “That, along with video evidence viewed by investigators, suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody. Because of this, an investigator from APD is in Cherokee County and we are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related.”

Neither Cherokee County nor Atlanta investigators described a motive for any of the shootings.

There is also no confirmation that the shootings were racially motivated.

Vice President Kamala Harris said, “It is tragic. Our country, the President and I and all of us, we grieve for the loss.” Harris is the first person of South Asian descent to hold her office. She continued, “Our prayers are extended to the families of those who have been killed, and it speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it.”

©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to the story.