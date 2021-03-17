INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is racking up the awards, and the latest might be his biggest yet.
The former high school star from Chicago has been named USA Today's National Player of the Year.
Dosunmu won't have too much time to celebrate. The top-seeded Illini are busy down in Indianapolis getting ready for the NCAA Tournament.
Every team is quarantined around Indianapolis due to COVID protocols. The Illini are embracing it.
"You know, I think we have the day of the 24-hour quarantine, and to be honest for us, it was much-needed. I mean, it was three games in three days in the Big Ten Tournament. We were tired. After that, our guys slept. They rested their bodies, watched film, and got caught up our next opponent," said Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood.
They face Drexel Friday at 1:15 p.m. ET