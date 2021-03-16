TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – New surveillance footage was released Monday morning of three suspects allegedly involved in a Tampa shooting. Police are asking for tips in their investigation to help locate the suspects.

“Any information at this point could help solve at least who these three women are and where we could potentially find them,” said Merissa Lynn, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. “So, the good thing about this case is that we have a pretty good decent view of these three female suspects.”

Hillsborough County detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the SD Banquet Hall just off of U.S. 92 east in Tampa. Officials say just after 11:00 p.m., an argument broke out between three women and a victim. “Following that verbal altercation, it turned physical,” confirmed Lynn. That’s when police say the three suspects got into an unknown white sedan and the passenger began firing shots from the car. The victim involved in the physical altercation was struck along with three others nearby, according to police. “They fled westbound on U.S. Highway 92 and that’s currently where this investigation stands,” Lynn said.

All four shooting victims were taken to a local hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

CW44’s Andrea Alvarez spoke with nearby neighbors off-camera who tell her they heard those gunshots go off and began ducking in place, unsure of which direction they were coming from. “You know, no matter what, this is a shocking incident. These folks were out trying to enjoy themselves at the end of their weekend and unfortunately violence broke out as a result of this altercation,” said Lynn.

Crime stoppers of Tampa Bay is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for info leading to the arrest of the three women involved. “We’re hoping that anybody who knows something or knows these three females will come forward and give that information to our detectives,” said Lynn.

Anyone with information regarding those suspects or this investigation and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.