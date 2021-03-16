VALDOSTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigate a fatal officer involved shooting on March 12, 2021, according to a GBI statement.
Two Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies went to serve a court order to take a man into custody at The Gables Apartments in Valdosta.
The initial investigation reports that when they arrived, Raymond Whitfield Tarbox, II, 43, of Valdosta, resisted the deputies and armed with a butcher knife. Tarbox became combative, and deputies deployed a Taser on him, which was ineffective.
At some point during the incident, the Tarbox lunged towards the deputies with the knife. One of the deputies fired his service weapon, striking him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Lowndes County District Attorney's Office for review.