ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Olivia Ware, 61, of Oxford, a former candidate for Mayor of the City of Conyers, has been arraigned on federal charges of bank fraud and money laundering stemming from an alleged scheme to use a company she started to steal over $323,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the charges, and other information presented in court:
- In 2020, Olivia Ware was the CEO of a Georgia company called Let’s Talk About the Family, Inc., but according to state records, it did not pay wages to any employees.
- Ware allegedly submitted a false application to a bank for a PPP loan for the company that included fictitious tax records purporting to show the company had 54 employees that were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary.
- Based upon materially false information, the bank loaned over $323,000 in PPP funds to Ware’s company.
- Ware then allegedly spent the PPP loan for her own benefit, including to buy an in-ground swimming pool, furniture, and other home improvement items, and to pay down the principal on her mortgage.
Members of the public are reminded that the criminal information only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.