ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Governor Brian Kemp joined state and local officials for a Latin American Association (LAA) roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11, 2021.

The LAA is among several agencies working to ensure the Hispanic and other communities have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. “We were able to discuss the vaccine in the Latino community, and not just problems, but solutions,” said LAA CEO Santiago Marquez. “This vaccine is available, it’s gonna become more available in the days ahead, it is safe, it is effective,” Kemp said. “We want to continue to educate all communities across our state.”

Georgia has added more mass vaccination sites and expanded the eligibility criteria over the last several weeks. Demand is high, but so is skepticism. Officials exchanged ideas on how to address vaccine hesitancy. “We gotta go church to church, civic group to civic group, neighborhood to neighborhood if we need too. It’s gonna be easier to do that when we have more supply,” said Kemp. “We’ve been very focused on making sure that we ask minimal questions that are medically necessary to make sure that we fulfill our requirements with CDC,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner General John King.

They are also working to dispel rumors and misinformation through education. “There are some very disruptive rumors out there in the community, which are not helpful to getting our economy and our sense of community back in order,” King said. And as they all put it, one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to communication and logistics. “We’re looking really to create a diverse array of different ways to communicate, micro-messaging for different communities,” said Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

Officials said the roundtable was the first of many discussions regarding ways to remove any obstacles hindering people from getting vaccinated.