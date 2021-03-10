The concept of problems with the law in the aftermath of non payment of taxes Police handcuffs lie on the tax form 1040.
MIAMI, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – Judge Roy K. Altman sentenced a Florida male escort who lied to the IRS about his income was sentenced to 21 months in prison, according to a statement from the Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s office.
According to court documents:
- 46-year-old Jami Kopacz worked as a paid escort directly with individual clients and with a private escort company as an independent contractor
- Kopacz created JK Trading LLC, a Florida “Subchapter S” corporation that he established in 2015 and he accepted payment for his work through cash, check, wire transfer, and electronic money transfer to it
- Kopacz, the sole owner of JK Trading, elected to report the company’s income and losses on his personal tax returns.
- From 2015 to 2018, Kopacz filed false corporate tax returns with the IRS that substantially underreported JK Trading’s gross receipts and total income. This understatement on JK Training’s corporate tax returns passed through to Kopacz’s individual tax returns, which were also false because they underreported his total income.
- Kopacz caused a total tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service of $278,325.
In addition to imposing a term of imprisonment, Judge Altman ordered Kopacz to pay $278,325 in restitution to the IRS.