NEWNAN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A federal grand jury for the United States District Court in the Northern District of Georgia indicted Robert Purbeck, a/k/a Lifelock, a/k/a Studmaster, 41, of Meridian, Idaho, for computer fraud and abuse, access device fraud, and wire fraud, according to a statement from the Northern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s office.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the charges, and other information presented in court: Between June 23, 2017 and April 28, 2018, Purbeck allegedly purchased, on a criminal marketplace, the username and passwords to computer servers belonging to multiple Georgia victims. He then allegedly used these credentials to access the victims’ computers and stole sensitive personally identifiable information, including:READ MORE: Tampa Suspends Sale Of Alcohol At Three Local Bars
- Medical records and other documents that contained names, addresses, birth dates, and social security numbers of over 43,000 people from a Griffin, Georgia, medical clinic
- Police reports and other documents containing personal information of over 14,000 people from the City of Newnan
- Personal information of over 7,000 people from a Locust Grove, Georgia, medical practice
The indictment alleges:READ MORE: Gwinnett County Teachers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine On First Day Of Eligibility
- On June 25, 2018, Purbeck allegedly hacked into the computers of an orthodontist in Florida and stole medical records of over 1,800 people
- Purbeck threatened, harassed, and attempted to extort the orthodontist, demanding a ransom payment in Bitcoin
- He also allegedly threatened to disclose and sell the stolen patient and personal information unless the orthodontist paid the ransom demand. Purbeck allegedly identified the name and social security number of the orthodontist’s minor child and threatened to disclose and sell their personal information as well. During the attempted extortion, he sent numerous harassing e-mails and text messages.
Indictments only contain charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges, and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.MORE NEWS: Tampa Community Mourns Loss Of Fallen Tampa Police Officer