OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Driving with a suspended license is the least of this Florida Man’s worries. The drug dealer with an active homicide warrant led deputies on a chase before breaking into a nearby home.

It began, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office when the 31-year old Fort Walton Beach resident, Ricky Wilson Jr. was charged with homicide resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance. Investigators say Wilson supplied the heroin that led to the June 10, 2020 death of a 29-year old Tanager Road man.

Since then, authorities were unable to locate Wilson who carried an active homicide warrant in connection with the fentanyl overdose death.

Wilson was spotted Tuesday afternoon by OCSO Fugitive Warrants deputies while driving north on State Road 189 near Eldridge Road in Fort Walton Beach. When deputies attempted a traffic stop Wilson sped off, leaving the roadway to pass other motorists on the right side shoulder before heading into a neighborhood off Roberts Boulevard.

Deputies found tWilson’s vehicle partially concealed at the rear of a home on Cardinal Street. At the same time, a woman flagged down a deputy to say a

man had just entered her house uninvited.

Deputies surrounded the house and ordered Wilson repeatedly over about a 15 minute period to walk outside. When they ultimately breached the front door, Wilson surrendered and was taken into custody.

Deputies found more than four grams of heroin where Wilson had been hiding and the homeowner also said $500 was missing from her residence.

In addition to the homicide charge, Wilson also faces trafficking in heroin, theft, resisting arrest with lights and sirens activated, burglary, and driving with a suspended license – a habitual offender, according to officers.

