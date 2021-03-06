PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida man was arrested Friday in St. Petersburg after he was caught in that act of sexually battering a physically helpless elderly woman without her consent. To further compound the crime, he was charged with one count of unlawful act of a sexually transmitted disease.

The victim is a 76-year-old female. Per Florida Statute 415.107(1) no further information will be released that would tend to identify the victim.

On March 5, 2021, detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit arrested 59-year-old Isaiah Banks for one count of Sexual Battery (Physically Helpless) and one count of Unlawful Acts of aSexually Transmissible Disease.

According to detectives, on March 4, 2021, deputies were dispatched to Noble Senior Living located at 3479 54th Avenue North, in St. Petersburg, for a

report of a 76-year-old female who was sexually battered by another resident at the facility.

Detectives say, Banks was discovered in the victim’s room by a staff member during routine checks. Banks was having sexual intercourse with the victim

without her consent. The victim is physically helpless and unable to defend herself.

The investigation determined that Banks was able to gain access to the victim’s floor by unlocking a secured door between their floors.

Detectives interviewed Banks, who admitted to the allegations.

Banks was arrested for one count of Sexual Battery (Physically Helpless) and one count of Unlawful Act of a Sexually Transmissible Disease and transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The victim received minor injuries and treated medically on scene.

