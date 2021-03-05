NORCROSS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on I-85 south near Jimmy Carter Blvd, according to a statement from the GCPD.

GCPD has identified the victim as Corey Detiege, 33, of Sugar Land, Texas.

GCPD received an emergency call just before 3:00 a.m. about a shooting had taken place on the interstate. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a stopped vehicle and one male victim.

The victim was shot at least one time and died at a local hospital. There is currently no description of the suspect vehicle. Investigators says they believe that there may be witnesses to either the shooting or the events that leading up to the shooting and are asking those people to come forward and contact the police department with any information that they have.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 21-017155