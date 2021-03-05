PENSACOLA, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – A federal jury convicted Tony M. Streeter, of Fort Walton Beach, on multiple drug charges, firearms offenses, and a conspiracy to commit arson related offense, according to a statement from the Northern District Of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show that in August 2019, following an undercover methamphetamine purchase from Streeter, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his Fort Walton Beach residence. Among the items law enforcement seized was his 2012 Mercedes SUV. They placed it in a secured impound lot for further processing.

Within approximately three days, he conspired with his sister, Betty Joe Streeter, and his nephew, William Sims, to break into the secured impound lot under the cover of darkness and attempt to locate and remove a hidden firearm and drugs from Streeter’s SUV.

After recovering a hidden stash of methamphetamine from Streeter’s SUV, Streeter then instructed Sims to set the vehicle ablaze in hopes of destroying any remaining evidence. Despite their efforts, a loaded firearm was later located in the burned vehicle when searched by law enforcement.

Betty Joe Streeter and Sims entered guilty pleas related to this case and await sentencing.

The jury found Streeter guilty of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, conspiracy to maliciously damage or destroy by fire his Mercedes SUV, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Streeter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 29, 2021. Streeter faces up to life in federal prison.