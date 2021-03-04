CHICAGO (CBS) — The Loyola Ramblers begin the madness part of March Friday morning when they open up Missouri Valley Conference tourney play in St. Louis.

They shouldn’t have to win the Championship to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Thanks to one of the best regular seasons in Loyola history, the Ramblers appear to have an at large bid locked up. The MVC regular season champs are projected to be safely in, around a 9 seed.

They won Arch Madness to get the conference’s automatic bid in 2018 before making their Final Four run.

Head Coach Porter Moser doesn’t want to leave it up to the tourney committee to get them in this time either.

“I feel like our guys are not going into this tournament relieved. These guys want to win the tournament. They don’t want to share this. They want to win both (regular season and postseason championship),” Moser said. “We had that mentality when we won the league the last two times and we didn’t get it done the second year, but these guys are going in to win it. I feel like we’re in a much better position now.”

Loyola faces the winner of Bradley and Southern Illinois on Thursday at 11 a.m. The MVC Championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS 2.