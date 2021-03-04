PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Governor DeSantis held a press conference Wednesday addressing updates on COVID-19 vaccinations in Pasco County. Thousands of shots are now going into the arms of Floridians as distribution efforts enter the next phase across the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Zephyrhills Wednesday morning discussing a new vaccination pop-up site on Gall Boulevard. Governor DeSantis announced the site will administer 3,300 Pfizer shots in three days beginning Wednesday.

“Today, as you see, we’ve got a number of seniors in line. We’re going to do a senior pod here in Pasco County. 1,100 vaccines a day for seniors. There’s another one of these, exact same set up in Polk County at the Four Lakes Mobile Home Park,” said Governor Ron DeSantis, State of Florida.

The press conference comes as Florida’s vaccine distribution efforts enter the next phase with new federally-run FEMA vaccine sites opening the same day in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami.

“The bottom line: I think this is going to be our best week in terms of the number of doses,” said Governor DeSantis.

In addition to all Florida Publix pharmacies administering the vaccine, DeSantis told reporters Wednesday that Florida Walgreens pharmacies will begin offering the vaccine starting in Pasco County Thursday.

“The Governor was speaking about the large senior population in Florida. We have a large population in Zephyrhills and to be able to vaccinate and make the seniors a priority is huge to show the seniors in Zephyrhills and Pasco County that they are taking is serious,” said Billy Poe Jr., who serves as City Manager for the City of Zephyrhills.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, more than 4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Florida. Nearly 2 million people completed the series of doses.

“We don’t know for sure when the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine is going to come. We’re hoping by the end of the week. But we do know we’re scheduled to get 175,000 doses,” said Governor DeSantis.

Monday, DeSantis signed an executive order that will allow teachers K-12 and first responders over the age of 50 to be vaccinated. DeSantis added Wednesday that he supports the idea of tacking on daycare workers, “I’m supportive of that. We may have to change the order, but I think that would be totally reasonable to include them.”