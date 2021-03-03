HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – New surveillance video has been released in a Hillsborough County homicide investigation. More than one month after the shooting that left one man dead, police are still searching for leads. Crimestoppers have increased the reward in hope of incentivizing those with information to speak up.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Thursday of a vehicle of interest leaving an apartment complex in Brandon, Florida which is in close proximity to a shooting that happened there a month ago.

“On January 20, we issued a press release out to the media and to our community partners letting them know about this homicide,” said Amanda Granite, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Asst. Chief Communications Officer.

Back in January, officials say the shooting occurred at the Cypress Trace Apartment complex in Brandon around 6:30 that morning. When deputies arrived, they say they found then 28-year-old Jahlil Lewis suffering from a gunshot wound in the corridor of his apartment building. He died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives believe the vehicle of interest to be a white Dodge Ram and say the driver of the vehicle may have info relative to the investigation.

“Our team said, ‘this is an example of a case that could use a tip,” said Granite.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay was initially offering a reward of up to $5,000 for info leading to an arrest. “Part of the Attorney General’s announcement yesterday to increase the [reward] amount that would be given to someone who submits a tip for a homicide that leads to an arrest,” said Granite.

In addition to that initial reward, another $4,500 was added Thursday as part of a new Enhanced Reward program aimed at helping solve homicide investigations across the Bay Area. Officials say it’s the first enhancement being offered in the state.

“A neighbor might have seen a car drive in the neighborhood at this certain period of time that we’re looking for. To them, they might think ‘oh that’s probably nothing, it was just someone else in the neighborhood’, but to our detectives, that could be the one piece of information that really leads them to the suspect,” said Granite.

And with an open case like this one, just over four weeks old with no reported leads, Granite reassures no tip is too small.

“There’s never a case that gets “forgotten about”. However, that being said, sometimes it does take the community to get involved,” she said.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation should call crime stoppers immediately.