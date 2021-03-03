MIAMI, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida man with assaulting an Assistant United States Attorney and threatening to assault and kill him, according to a statement from the Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s office.
According to court documents, on November 7, 2019, a jury returned a verdict in a separate case finding Tavorris Wilkins, 33, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, guilty of multiple federal charges. As the members of the jury were exiting the courtroom, Wilkins picked up a chair at his table and threw it at the Assistant United States Attorney prosecuting his case, barely missing him, alleges the indictment.
Multiple Deputy United States Marshals tackled Wilkins and attempted to restrain him. It is alleged that while this occurred, Wilkins threatened to kill and assault the Assistant United States Attorney.
The indictment is only an allegation. Wilkins is innocent until such time that he is proven guilty. If convicted, Wilkins faces a maximum sentence of (20) years' imprisonment.