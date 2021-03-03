ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — If you walk along the Atlanta BeltLine near North Avenue, you’ll see a heart full of fresh flowers.

It’s part of the Floral Heart Project going on across the country right now. Organizers have placed them in community spaces to show support for those who are grieving and suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local volunteer, Jessica Neese, a co-owner of a landscaping company called In Bloom, Inc., set up the floral heart on the BeltLine. Several people stopped to view it as they were passing by on the National Day of Mourning, which was March 1. It was among the 100 hearts volunteers laid in public spaces nationwide.

Neese mentioned how flowers are known a universal symbol of grief. The hearts are a reminder of the lives, businesses, jobs and school connections lost due to the pandemic. “We’re always thinking about people who have lost someone, but I think we’ve all lost something though this process,” said Neese. “We’ve all been changed.”

Kristina Libby started the project in New York and reached out to volunteers across the nation to help with the effort. The public will see the floral heart placed on the BeltLine until Friday, March 5.

